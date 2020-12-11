Harris Joins GOP’s High Court Bid Challenging Biden Victory

Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson has been joined by 125 Republican colleagues, including First District Congressman Andrew P. Harris, in seeking to join a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general challenging the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed the suit earlier this week with the U.S. Supreme Court. The four states have asked the case to be dismissed and numerous parties have asked to intervene or file amicus briefs.

Paxton claims election officials in those four states illegally changed voting laws, affecting the outcome of the election.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is among a group of attorney generals who have opposed the case.

“Our country held a free and fair election with record turnout in the midst of a pandemic,” Frosh said in a statement. “Despite multiple losses in courts across the country, the President and his allies continue to peddle false claims of voter fraud. These actions are an abuse of the legal system. It is time to end the misinformation and accept the choice of the people.”

Electors in Maryland and other states are scheduled to meet Dec. 14 to cast their votes in the presidential election.

Rep. Harris’s office did not respond to an email request for comment on his decision to join Rep. Johnson’s motion.

To look at the docket in the case, go to https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22o155.html.