Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Dec. 3

Maryland added more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 30 straight days and has had more than 1,900 cases for eight of the past nine days.

The 7-day positivity rate topped 7% for the third straight day. That rate has been more than 5% for 25 consecutive days and has topped 6% for 20 days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized topped 1,000 for the 17th straight day and has been more than 1,500 for four consecutive days.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 5 to 472, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 6.66%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 205,399, an increase of 2,044 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 48 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,606.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased by 5 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,573 people hospitalized — 1,209 in acute care and 364 in intensive care.

• Of the 31,150 test results received Dec. 2, 8.04% were positive. The 7-day positivity rate was 7.68%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 4,527,316 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,177,942 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 205,399 cases, 21,558 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,675 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.