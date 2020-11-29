UM Shore Medical Group – Behavioral Health Welcomes Alexa Burley

Alexa Burley, MSN, PMHNP-BC, was recently welcomed by UM Shore Medical Group – Behavioral Health. Burley’s prior health care experience includes working as a staff nurse in emergency care at Anne Arundel Medical Center, as a nurse in inpatient clinic and outpatient care services for Anne Arundel Mental Health Group in Annapolis and as a psychotherapy provider with Family Intervention Partners in Baltimore.

Burley completed her MSN and post-master’s nurse practitioner certificate in psychiatric mental health from Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. She also holds an undergraduate degree in legal studies from University of Maryland – University College.

Information about programs and services provided by Shore Behavioral Health may be obtained by calling 410-822-1000, ext. 8122.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.