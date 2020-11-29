Pickering Creek Webinar: Bird Friendly Pantry

Pickering Creek will be joined by their friend Ken Elkins of Audubon Connecticut for a unique webinar on Thursday December 3rd, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm, entitled Bird Friendly Pantry.

Every birder or nature-lover has a genesis moment—the point at which their passion is born. For Audubon Education Program Manager Ken Elkins, the moment he got hooked was at age 10 when he noticed and observed the birds at his grandmother’s feeders at her home in Vermont. The experience was fascinating, and Ken has been obsessed with birds and nature ever since.

Active in the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) since he was a teenager, Ken’s later participation in Connecticut and National Envirothons led him to pursue a degree in Environmental Biology from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry. He started his career in conservation education at Westmoor Park in West Hartford, Connecticut, and quickly moved on to The Connecticut Audubon Society (CAS) where he taught at all five of their Centers and became their Director of Education. While at CAS, Ken led many EcoTravel trips and organized their World Series of Birding team for eight years.

Ken’s presentation will answer the question: What does Bird Friendly mean? As an example, Bird Friendly coffee comes from farms using a combination of foliage cover, tree height and biodiversity to provide quality habitat for birds and other wildlife. Join Pickering Creek to learn more about coffee and other pantry items that are bird friendly. This program is presented in partnership with Bent of the River Audubon Center in Connecticut.

Register at https://act.audubon.org/a/bird-friendly-pantry