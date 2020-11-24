Out and About (Sort of): The Out and About (Sort of): National Security Threat by Howard Freedlander

If you believe, as I do, that military strength is paramount for peace, then petulance is the worst prescription. For that reason, the president’s childish refusal until yesterday to allow President-elect Joe Biden and his advisers access to national security briefings is dangerously foolish.

I am extremely concerned that Donald Trump’s obsession with overturning the plebiscite on Nov. 3, and hindering the normal access for a president-elect and his/her transition team to top-secret information about the world’s trouble spots invites aggression and weakens Biden’s grasp of foreign affairs, just as he ascends to the presidency.

Understanding that few things have been normal, or even rational about this administration’s actions the past four years, I still held out hope that Trump might be concerned about the country’s ability to react to an international crisis after Jan. 20, 2021. He’s not. I shouldn’t have been surprised.

Trump cares hardly a whit about our nation’s domestic and foreign stability. His primary focus is himself.

I’m paranoid enough to believe that Russia and China are savoring the chaos and confusion in the United States. Our weakness is a narcotic to these two countries. Bad actors proficient in terrorism must be considering their moves in light of our country’s currently incompetent leadership and undemocratic transition,

I would be courting hyperbole to say I have trouble sleeping at night worrying about possible acts of aggression by our primary opponents. What’s not fanciful is my fear of a potential probe of our conventional and cyberspace defenses.

Under this hapless administration, the Defense Department is in disarray. The commander-in-chief, like a tin pot autocrat/dictator, is purging the top civilians for displaying insufficient loyalty—and integrity. An agency that performs excellently during a crisis requires informed and capable civilian leadership.

I realize that national security is not the only essential government service suffering from neglect by our irresponsible White House occupant and his unwillingness until yesterday to grant access during a critical transition.

So is the battle against Covid, global warming, homeland security, economic stimulus and many other government functions that do not improve with negligence. Democrats and Republicans alike yearn for a stable democracy and respected leadership.

Trump continues to worship at the altar of vengeance, paranoia and selfishness. It’s pathetic. It stymies a necessarily and customarily smooth transfer of power.

Prior to the election, a pro-Trump reader wondered what I would write about once the president was defeated. I was curious how he knew the result before all the voters exercised their right to record their selection. After the votes came in, with former vice president Biden the declared winner, I naively thought that the bizarre behavior of our 45th president might end., or at least subside. All of us could focus on the future and the badly needed upgrade of American leadership. Instead, we continue to observe, painfully so, the president’s trampling of democracy in his pursuit of denial and denigration of the election process.

Past failure to grant access to classified information about the world’s trouble spot invites harmful behavior by bad actors who roam the world stage determined to wreak havoc amid weakness and distraction. It’s frightening.

Strength as represented by a U.S. military and led by an attentive commander-in-chief can deter deadly aggression. Living in limbo is unsettling and perilous.

I so wish I could opine about a thoughtful and sensible White House. It’s currently impossible and unrealistic.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.