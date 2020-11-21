Wye River Announces Head of School

The Board of Trustees at Wye River Upper School (WRUS) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Borges Folarin has been selected as the next Head of School. Folarin, who received her master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in Special Education, brings a wealth of knowledge and skill in curriculum and programs designed for students who learn differently. She also brings many years of experience in school leadership, having worked in a variety of roles in several schools in the Mid-Atlantic. Most recently, she served as Principal of Bishop Walker School for Boys in Washington, D.C.

The Head of School Search Committee, led by Wye River Trustee Diane Freestate, reviewed many resumes over an eight month period. After holding interviews with eight semi-finalist candidates, three finalists were selected for on-campus interviews, resulting in Folarin as the clear choice to lead the school.

According to Dave Mullen, Interim Head of School, Folarin “is the right choice to lead Wye River to new heights.” In addition to her experience, Mullen cites her energy, drive, passion, and charisma as benefits to this position. “Her fresh eyes will bring new insights into our work here at WRUS,” says Mullen.

In her acceptance letter, Folarin says, “The passion, professionalism, and educational expertise within the community is astounding. Folarin adds, “I look forward to continuing the great work of Mrs. Aull and Mr. Mullen and working respectfully and collaboratively with (them) to advance the mission and expand this outstanding school’s vision.”

Wye River Upper School’s history extends back to 2001 when Co-founder and former Head of School Chrissy Aull was unable to find an appropriate high school for her son who has learning differences. At that time this type of educational experience did not exist on the Eastern Shore. With a master’s degree in education, Aull and co-founder Patricia McGlannan opened Wye River Upper School in September 2002. Three teachers and nine students made it possible to continue to move forward with a powerful conviction that allowed students with learning differences to grow and learn in a responsive environment. Eighteen years later, Wye River has grown to 57 students and a staff of twenty, with Mullen serving as Interim Head from July of 2020 through June of 2021.

Folarin will assume her role as Head of School at Wye River Upper School on July 1, 2021.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences. Located in Centreville MD approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more info contact Tracie Spence at 443-262-8294.