Thanksgiving Interactive Kids Trail at Pickering 

Pickering Creek Audubon Center will debut its Thanksgiving Kids Interactive Trail on Wednesday November 25. The trail circles the Pickering Creek pond and features eleven stops that encourage kids and families to explore nature through short fun activities. The trail is self guided and starts at the Center’s main parking lot. At the stops it asks kids to do interactive activities like: “Hop like a rabbit down the trail, if you see a Hawk or Eagle overhead freeze until it passes.” Each location asks students to engage a different sense as they explore nature around them.

“This is a great way to explore the fall season as a family while engaging kids and giving adults a chance to stretch their legs a walk off some of the Thanksgiving Feast,” says Pickering Creek Director Mark Scallion. The trail will be in place from Wednesday November 25th through Sunday December 6th. Keep an eye on the weather and remember boots if it has been rainy!

After enjoying the kids interactive trail, further explorations lie beyond, with over four miles of trails and several beautiful vistas over Pickering Creek and the Center’s expansive wetlands, Pickering Creek has miles of trails for exploration and enjoyment.

Pickering Creek’s Trails are open daily from 7am to 5pm during the winter months. Guests are asked to carry masks and wear them when passing each other on trails, restrooms are not available at this time, so plan accordingly. For all our guidelines please check: https://pickering.audubon.org/ visit/planning-visit