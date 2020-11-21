University of Maryland Medical System Statement On Updated COVID-19 Visitation Policy

The University of Maryland Medical System encourages all Marylanders who are in need of medical care to seek it when appropriate and we remind everyone to follow all appropriate COVID-19 precautions, including physical distancing, wearing face masks and hand sanitizing.

Given the spread of COVID-19 in communities across Maryland, and in alignment with Governor Hogan’s actions announced earlier this week, the University of Maryland Medical System has modified the visitation policy at all System hospitals and outpatient facilities effective Thursday, November 19th. The new comprehensive measures are designed to meet the support needs of patients while ensuring our hospitals and clinics remain safe places for care. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, UMMS has continually assessed and adjusted our policies to best protect staff members, patients, visitors and communities.

We will continue to limit the number of people who may come into the hospital as a visitor or designated support person. Under this revised policy, visitation to a UMMS facility will be determined based on both the patient’s COVID-19 status and the setting or type of visit. More details about the System’s visitation policy is posted at https://www.umms.org/coronavirus.