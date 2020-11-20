ShoreRivers Seeking Riverkeeper for the Chester

ShoreRivers seeks a Chester Riverkeeper to act as the lead advocate for the Chester River in our efforts to achieve healthy waterways across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Riverkeeper is the primary voice for the river and works through the core strategies of advocacy, enforcement, outreach, restoration, education, and water quality monitoring. The ideal candidate will be a driven, energetic, outgoing individual who is enthusiastic about the environment and the communities we serve.

The Chester Riverkeeper reports to the Director of Riverkeeper Programs and works primarily out of the Chestertown office. This is a full-time position; the employee must be flexible to work evenings and weekends and to travel when necessary. The applicant must be willing to live in the communities we serve. ShoreRivers offers a competitive benefits package and a salary range, based on experience.

Full job description is available at shorerivers.org/news//join-the-shorerivers-team-seeking-chester-riverkeeper.