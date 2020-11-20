Mid-Shore Community Foundation Honors Chestertown’s Larry Wilson and Others with 2020 Awards

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Due to COVID-19, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s 2020 Annual Awards and Report to the Community was held as a virtual format this year.

The annual event highlights recent activities and recognized individuals and organizations whose contributions have made a positive and substantial impact on the community.

This year’s honorees include: JoAnn Asparagus-Murray, Childlene Brooks, Anne Clucas and Debbie Molchan of St. Vincent de Paul, Jeff Horstman of ShoreRivers, Sandy Brown of Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Megan Cook and Emily Moody of CarePacks, Clay Washington of Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center, Larry Wilson of Sumner Hall, Ruth Clendaniel of Dorchester Retired Educators Association, Cesar Gonzalez of Cambridge Community Radio, and Sara Rich of Choptank Community Health System.