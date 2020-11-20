In the News: South Korean Coronavirus Tests Bought by Md.

Hogan’s first batch of coronavirus tests from South Korea were flawed, never used

The Washington Post reports: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) spent $9.46 million in state funding to import 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea that turned out to be flawed and weren’t used, emails, documents and interviews show.

As it became clear that the much-touted tests could not help detect which Maryland residents had contracted the novel coronavirus, the Hogan administration quietly paid the same South Korean company $2.5 million for 500,000 replacement tests.

Inspectors call for improvements at University of Maryland lab using South Korean coronavirus tests

The Baltimore Sun reports: A University of Maryland lab had several problems with how it was processing coronavirus tests bought from South Korea with millions in state funds earlier this year, according to a report from federal and state inspectors.

The inspection by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Maryland Office of Health Care Quality stemmed from complaints from nursing homes about a spate of false positive results in September.