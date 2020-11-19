6th Annual Sporting Clays Raises Funds for Clark Comprehensive Breast Center

The recent 6th Annual Sporting Clays Classic was a great success, netting over $118,000 to be used toward the purchase of a Faxitron machine for the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. The Faxitron is used by surgeons to evaluate an area that has been identified for removal by mammography.

Hosted by UM Memorial Hospital Foundation and held at The Point at Pintail in Queenstown on October 24, 2020, the Sporting Clays Classic attracted 159 registered shooters who enjoyed morning competition, lunch for participants, various prizes, raffles and silent auction items donated by local businesses and community members.

“It was really a great day, perfect weather and a great group of competitors,” said F. Graham Lee, vice president for philanthropy at UM SRH. “I am very grateful to this year’s Sporting Clays Committee and to our sponsors, both businesses and individuals, who stepped up to support the event.”

Sponsorships from community members and businesses played a vital role in the success of the event. Key sponsors included Attraction Magazine, Bosom Buddies Charities, BSC Group, LLC, Bullock Construction, Inck Cambridge Marketplace, Chaney Enterprises, Doug James Real Estate, Eastern Shore Emergency Medicine Physicians, LLC, Gillis Gilkerson, Inc., Roberta Lilly, MD, Maggie Ferree Fund of MSCF, Preston Automotive Group, Provident State Bank, R. Scott & Courtney Clark Pastrick, Paul & Joanne Prager, Retay USA, Shore Radiology, P.A., Shore United Bank, Jack & Susan Stoltz, The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton, The Point at Pintail, The Star Democrat, Tidewater Anesthesia Associates, P.A., Tri-Gas & Oil, Inc., Willow Construction, LLC and WIN Transport.

Last year, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center provided breast care to more than 3,100 patients, diagnosing more than 145 new cases of breast cancer. These numbers continue to rise each year.

“We are deeply grateful for the community’s commitment to help ensure we have state-of-the-art equipment for diagnosis and treatment,” says Roberta J. Lilly, MD, Clark Comprehensive Breast Centerbreast surgical oncologist. “The Faxitron allows us to capture digital images of specimens that can be sent to Radiology immediately, thus reducing the time a patient in anesthetized.”

Prizes were given to each of the winners of the highest overall (HOA) score in their category, as follows: Chris Short (men’s), Megan Watts (women’s) and Salisbury Gun Club (Team). The top three of each Lewis class also received prizes, as follows: (Lewis Class One) 1st place – Chuck Richardson, 2nd place – Ryan Boyles, and 3rd place – Ling Sperl; (Lewis Class Two) 1st place – Bobby Kenton, 2nd place – Chuck Wyvill, 3rd place – Michael Rose; (Lewis Class Three) 1st place – Scott Pastrick, 2nd place – Steven M. Spurry, and 3rd place- Rex Wheeler. The gun raffle winner was Jo Anne Thomson, director of patient experience at UM SRH.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.