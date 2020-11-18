Confessions of a Voting Process Witness with Justinian Dispenza

No, ballots are not delivered in burlap bags by stagecoach.

With allegations of national voter fraud running rampant throughout the news, the Spy wanted to find out what takes place at a ballot canvassing office.

As luck would have at, Spy friend and videographer Justinian Dispenza at Andover Media was on the scene.

Dispenza was the official videographer contracted to record and live-stream the ballot counting process for the 2020 Talbot County Elections.

“When they ran the live stream, the Committee posted a call-in number. If people had a question about any part of the process, they could call and immediately get an answer,” Dispenza said.

Dispenza witnessed and recorded every minute of the procedures, and he’s here to say that the process he saw was ironclad from start to finish each day with tiers of checks and balances and including sophisticated security for the vote-reading machines before and after each day’s counting.

“There are people who watched the entire day, not a lot of people because it’s really boring, but that’s’ the process— a Democrat and a Republican bridging a gap and saying the most important thing is that we participate in a representative democracy to make sure this election is fair.”

Here, Dispenza describes in detail the scrutiny each ballot undergoes when received at the Elections canvassing office.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For information about Andover Media please go here.