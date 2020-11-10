Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Nov. 10

Hogan plans press conference

As COVID-19 trends in the state continue to worsen, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans a 5 p.m. press conference to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

Those trends: The state’s positivity rate topped 5% for the second consecutive day, more than 700 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, and Maryland has recorded seven days with more than 1,000 new daily cases.

• The 7-day positivity rate for Nov. 9 was 5.24%; the second consecutive day in which that rate topped 5%. The 5% threshold is a reopening guideline set by the Centers for Disease Control. The World Health Organization has said rates should remain at 5% or below for 14 consecutive days before officials should allow reopening.

• As of Tuesday morning, 761 patients were hospitalized for coronavirus, the second consecutive day in which the numbers of hospitalized patients topped 700.

• In the last seven days, Maryland also has had more than 1,000 daily new cases, marking the longest such streak during this pandemic. Maryland reported five consecutive cases of new cases topping 1,000 from May 6-10.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 5 to 360, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.80%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 156,709, an increase of 1,338 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 12 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,084.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 54 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 761 people hospitalized — 585 in acute care and 176 in intensive care.

• Of the 24,549 test results received Nov. 8, the positivity rate was 5.92%; the 7-day positivity rate was 5.24%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 3,702,658 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 1,891,138 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 156,709 cases, 17,914 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,305 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the total cases, total ever hospitalized, and total deaths statewide.