Spy Arts Moment: Hegland Glass Wins in Philadelphia

Mid-Shore Glass Artists Patti and Dave Hegland are participating in the 44th Annual Philadelphia Museum Of Art Craft Show And were just selected to receive the The Cohn Family Trust Prize for Excellence in Glass.

The show this year is virtual and continues:

Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 — 10am – 6pm EST

Sunday, Nov 8, 2020 — 10am – 6pm EST

Show details and information: www.pmacraftshow.org Hegland Glass: www.heglandglass.com