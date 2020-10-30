Choptank Health Welcomes Director of New Behavioral Health Services

Vicki Rahenkamp, MA, LCPC, CCTP has joined Choptank Community Health System as Director of Behavioral Health Services, a new division joining Choptank Health’s medical, pediatric, and dental services.

Behavioral health care focuses on the connection between behaviors and overall health. Choptank Health’s new Behavioral Health Services division will provide patients with individual (children and adults), family, and couples counseling.

Rahenkamp comes to Choptank Health after serving for two years as Deputy Director for Affiliated Sante Groups Crisis Response Services (Harford Co and Eastern Shore) where she oversaw crisis and peer recovery specialists, along with program design, and community outreach and education.

Rahenkamp’s experience also includes serving as a Clinical Supervisor for Recovery Centers of America-Bracebridge Hall and operating her private practice, Evolution Mental Health and Trauma Services in Easton, Md.

“We are thrilled to have Vicki join our team and lead our new behavioral health services,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “The Mid-Shore communities are in great need of these services, and hiring a director was our first step in moving the availability of this service forward.

“The need for behavioral and mental health services in the Mid-Shore area is quantified through State and local data. Our providers are seeing significant need in their own patients, and are treating underlying mental health issues that are contributing to overall health care. By offering these new services to our patients and the community we are fulfilling our mission to provide exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all.”

“I am both honored and excited to join Choptank Health as the first Director of Behavioral Health,” says Rahenkamp. “Working with our Choptank providers and community partners to build our services is something I look forward to in ensuring adequate access to much-needed mental health care that is accessible to all.”

Choptank Health’s Behavioral Health services will be available late 2021.

Choptank Community Health System’s mission is to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Health’s vision is to improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by providing outstanding care experiences while being an exceptional place to work and make a difference. More about Choptank Health is at choptankhealth.org.