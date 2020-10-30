Haven Ministries Hosts Harvest for Hope Online Auction

Haven Ministries has announced it will be hosting a Harvest of Hope Online Auction between November 12 and November 14 to benefit its essential services. Participants will be able to purchase one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, accessories, dining options, indoor and outdoor experiences like wine tastings and spa treatments, and sports memorabilia.

There is something for everyone in the online auction with items ranging in price from $30 to $1000. Special items include sporting clay lessons for two at The Point at Pintail, a half-day light tackle or fly fishing experience with up to three anglers on the Chesapeake Bay with Anglers Connection Guide Services, Raven’s sports swag, and a romantic get-a-way for two at the Kent Manor Inn and diamond stud earrings from TNT Jewelers. Proceeds from the Harvest of Hope event will provide HOPE through shelter, food, clothing, and support to area residents.

According to Taryn Chase, Haven Ministries Business and Marketing Development Director, “This event is in response to the cancellation this year of both our Best Girlfriend Night Out and Beef, Bonfires and Cigars annual events. Both were extremely important to funding the services we provide, which have continued to grow during the pandemic.”

“The community has stepped up to help us meet this increased demand for services. We are especially appreciative of the generosity of our business partners and local businesses.”

The Harvest of Hope Auction Preview opens November 1. Participants can register online at Haven-Ministries.org. Winning auction items can be picked up after the auction by contacting Taryn Chase at 410-490-0925.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center and Food Pantry at 206 Del Rhodes Avenue in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Resource Center at Fisher Manor.