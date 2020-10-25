MENU

October 25, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Delmarva Review Top Story

Delmarva Review: El Salvador by Marvin Jonathan Flores

by

Author’s Note:  The poem draws largely from my first visit to El Salvador in 1986.  While much has changed in the ensuing years, much remains the same, and today everywhere you look evidence abounds of a country disfigured by years of war, political intrigue and national unrest.  And yet there is something special, heroic even, in the national character of the campesino who bears it all with a simple dignity that makes of life an enduring song. 

Marvin Jonathan Flores is a first generation American whose parents emigrated from El Salvador during the Salvadoran civil war.  He began writing at the age of nineteen, shortly after his best friend died in a car accident. Flores currently resides near Washington D.C. in Falls Church, Virginia, where many of his stories and poems take place. 

Delmarva Review was pleased to publish “El Salvador” in its 2019 edition.  Authors like Flores give discerning readers a human perspective of a country’s culture often  missing from the headlines. Delmarva Review’s thirteenth annual edition will publish on November 1 with the best of original new poetry and prose, from sixty-four writers, chosen from thousands of submissions during the year. For more information, see the website: www.DelmarvaReview.org

