Delmarva Review: El Salvador by Marvin Jonathan Flores

Author’s Note: The poem draws largely from my first visit to El Salvador in 1986. While much has changed in the ensuing years, much remains the same, and today everywhere you look evidence abounds of a country disfigured by years of war, political intrigue and national unrest. And yet there is something special, heroic even, in the national character of the campesino who bears it all with a simple dignity that makes of life an enduring song.

Marvin Jonathan Flores is a first generation American whose parents emigrated from El Salvador during the Salvadoran civil war. He began writing at the age of nineteen, shortly after his best friend died in a car accident. Flores currently resides near Washington D.C. in Falls Church, Virginia, where many of his stories and poems take place.

Delmarva Review was pleased to publish "El Salvador" in its 2019 edition.