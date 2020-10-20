Spunkwear Donates a Portion of Mask Sales to Haven Ministries

Spunkwear, a local apparel company based on Kent Island, had to pivot its business last spring with the arrival of COVID-19. Sheilah Ruppert, the founder of Spunkwear, got creative and designed a new line of facemasks that are lightweight, offering breathability and comfort, but which are also fun and stylish.

“When we turned our attention to making masks, I decided that we’d donate a portion of sales to Haven Ministries. I’ve always been impressed with the uplifting work they do and the dignified manner in which they serve our community” states Ruppert.

Over the summer, the sales of Spunkwear’s masks for men, women, and children, as well as neck gaiters, took off. The company gained recognition regionally and nationally and was even featured on the television show, “The View,” this past July. To date, Spunkwear has donated $18,490 to Haven Ministries.

Since March, Haven Ministries has seen an increased need for its programs and services throughout Queen Anne’s County. The Shelter has remained open throughout 2020 serving 52 people, including 12 children. Over 3500 people in Queen Anne’s County have received 81,516 pounds of food and Haven Ministries has provided over $23,000 of financial assistance to its neighbors. As the winter months near, the organization is hoping that other local businesses will step up as business partners as Spunkwear has done.

“We can’t begin to thank Spunkwear for their generous support during this time. As we move into the fall and winter months, we will have a continued need for funds to support shelter, food, clothing, and resources for those challenged by COVID. As residents of Queen Anne’s County continue to struggle with finding affordable housing, we will also require funds for housing assistance,” comments Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries.

For further information about donating or becoming a Business Partner of Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call Krista Pettit at 410-739-4363.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center and Food Pantry at 206 Del Rhodes Avenue in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Resource Center at Fisher Manor.