The League of Women Voters of Kent County Meeting

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will conclude its yearlong celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, and the 100th birthday of the founding of the League of Women Voters, by hosting a lecture, “Parades, Presidents, and Protests: Suffragists and the White House.”

On October 26 at 4:00 p.m. the League will present this lecture by Colleen Shogan on Zoom. Dr. Shogan is the Senior Vice President of the White House Historical Association and the Director of the David Rubenstein Center for White House History. She is also the Vice Chair of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. Dr. Shogan received her Ph.D. in Political Science from Yale University and has published essays, books and scholarly articles on presidential leadership, women in politics and Congress.

The public is invited to join the Zoom meeting. To receive an invitation please send a request to Sandy Bjork at sbjork@atlanticbb.net and include the subject line “Shogan-Oct 26”.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active participation in government; it does not support or oppose any candidates or political parties.