Adkins Mystery Monday: One Sweet Tree

Happy Mystery Monday! We are starting to see lots of mid-October fall color here at Adkins Arboretum, including on today’s mystery! This native tree produces a super sweet fruit in late fall. Do you recognize it?

For those wondering about last week’s mystery, we highlighted two examples of the larval stage of the white-blotched heterocampa (Heterocampa umbrata)! The caterpillars exhibit different colors as they age. The adult moth is mostly black and white with some grey and green. You might see them in the woods next time you visit!