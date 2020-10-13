Senior Nation: The COVID Challenge for Senior Centers on the Shore

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the news is filled these days of organizations and social groups slowly coming back to life as the country adjusts to a new “normal” world brought by COVID-19, there is at least one segment of the population that won’t be coming back anytime in the near future. Those would be the hundreds of Eastern Shore seniors that used the several senior centers sponsored by Upper Shore Aging and other agencies in many of the small communities on the Delmarva.

What once had been gathering places for social contact, warm meals, exercise classes and card games have now turned into empty facilities since Maryland’s “stay-at-home” orders in March of this year. And while many of these centers continue to provide such essential services like Meals on Wheels and health information to the aged, centers like the Brookletts Place in Easton,

The Spy talked last week with Childlene Brooks, who manages Brookletts Place for Upper Shore Aging to discuss the impact the coronavirus has had on her facility and the heartbreaking separation she and her staff are experiencing with the countless patrons that consider the Talbot County senior center their second home. Childlene also talks candidly about the current lack of guidelines that would allow Brookletts to open its doors again anytime in the near future.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Brookletts Place please go here