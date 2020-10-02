For All Seasons Debuts Video for “No Matter What . . . You Matter Suicide” Prevention Campaign

For All Seasons is debuting a new community video on Wednesday, October 7 at 7 p.m. as a Facebook Live event for its 2020 No Matter What . . . You Matter Suicide Prevention Campaign. BE A LIGHT, produced by local musician Ray Remesch, features frontline workers, For All Seasons staff and board members including Beth Anne Langrell and Pam Ortiz, as well as community members Kentavius Jones, Dave Hall, Amy Steward, EJ Osterle, Katie Bernstein Cox, Sarah Chapel, and Rabbi Peter Hyman.

Remesch is known by many for his weekly music videos produced for Christ Church Easton where he serves as Minister of Contemporary Worship and for his role as part-time music instructor for Tilghman Elementary School. He also teaches private music lessons at the Academy Art Museum and helps with the Museum’s Mini Masters program, is the concert manager for Chesapeake Music, and in his free time, manages his musical group – Front Porch Orchestra.

In addition to bringing hope to those suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts, the video’s goal is to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of 100 crisis appointments at For All Seasons in the coming months. Since March 1, 2020, over 650 new clients have come to For All Seasons for mental health and victim advocacy services. This is the highest increase the organization has seen in its nearly 35-year history. Those who wish to donate to For All Seasons crisis appointments can contribute during the BE A LIGHT event or through the agency website at http://forallseasonsinc.org/donate.

Photo: For All Seasons staff shares one of their “Be a Light” images as part of the No Matter What…You Matter suicide prevention campaign. From left to right, back row: Kathy Langrell, Client Services Supervisor and Omar Bolden, Client Services Specialist. From left to right, front row: Carly Burton, LCSW-C, Licensed Clinician; Beth Anne Langrell, CEO; and Jenell Sutton, Assistant Supervisor Client Services.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in the United States, one person dies by suicide every 13 minutes and in Maryland, over three times as many people died by suicide in Maryland in 2017 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents. It reports that suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for people ages 15 to 34, the 5th leading cause of death for people ages 35 to 44, the 4th leading cause of death for people ages 45 to 54, and is the 11th leading cause of death overall in Maryland. Difficulty of accessing the services of healthcare providers professionally trained to reduce suicide risk and the stigma of using behavioral health treatment have been attributed to people failing to seek mental health services before a suicide occurs.

Throughout October, For All Seasons is collaborating with local businesses to bring suicide awareness to the Mid-Shore and to share information about how to access mental health services on the Mid-Shore. The agency is delivering suicide prevention literature to stores and businesses who will then share the information with their customers. Additionally, local businesses have been invited to share messages of hope with the community through the For All Seasons Instagram and Facebook pages. Any business or organization that would like to participate in this social media campaign should reach out to Denae Spiering at dspiering@forallseasonsinc.org, 410-822-1018.

For All Seasons operates as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-sectarian organization established in the Mid-Shore area to assist individuals, groups, and communities by providing trauma-certified Mental Health and Psychiatry Services, Rape Crisis Services including advocacy and crisis hotlines, and education and outreach to the community.