Op-Ed: What a Debate by Steve Carns

It was a raucous debate. Sure it was a “High-energy performance” from a “Part angry bar-room debater.” Yes he was, “Bulldozing his way through the 90-minute debate.” Admittedly he was, “Shaking his head and scoffing pityingly.” He did keep, “Interrupting to attack.” He surely, “Let loose” and “Unleash(ed) his inner barroom brawler.” And, “His smile veered—yes—between amused and condescending.”

All true. Joe Biden’s debate performance with Paul Ryan in October of 2012, according to the actual quotes above, was all of these things…and the press loved it. “Joe Biden’s alpha-male display leaves Paul Ryan overwhelmed in VP debate,” The Guardian, 10/12/12. “Biden comes out swinging at debate,” Reuters, 10/11/12. “Joe Biden Looked Like a Deranged Bully in the Debate …”, US News 10/12/12…oops, how did that get in here?

Vice-President Biden made a few promises in the 2012 debate. On Benghazi he promised, “One, we will find and bring to justice the men who did this… And secondly, we will get to the bottom of it.” Hmmmm

He also said, about Afghanistan, “With 49 of our allies in Afghanistan, we’ve agreed on a gradual drawdown so we’re out of there by the year — in the year 2014… But we are leaving. We are leaving in 2014, period.” Really?

During the first Presidential debate of 2020, Biden said, “Here’s the deal. The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie.” Can that be accurate?

Here’s a perspective: Trump does make commitments…but he follows through. Want a partial list from Politifact?

Take no salary

Create private White House veterans hotline

Make no cuts to Social Security

Slash federal regulations

Place lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying for foreign government

Defund Planned Parenthood

Nominate someone from his list of justices to replace Antonin Scalia

Ensure funding for historic black colleges

End the defense sequester

Keep Guantanamo Bay Detention Center open

Move U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Reverse Barack Obama’s Cuba policy

Cancel the Paris climate agreement

Ask countries we protect to pay more for joint defense

Increase veterans’ health care

Suspend immigration from terror-prone places

Limit legal immigration

Use U.S. steel for infrastructure projects

Stop TPP

Renegotiate NAFTA

Raise tariffs on goods imported into the U.S.

Save the Carrier plant in Indiana

Won’t say ‘Happy Holidays’

Create a 10-percent repatriation tax

Reverse Barack Obama’s 2016 gun executive order

Not bad for, “The worst president America has ever had.” Joe Biden, 9/29/2020

Steve Carns is a former executive with IBM Corporation and a twenty-five year resident of Talbot County. He lives in the town of Easton.