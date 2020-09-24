At the Garfield: Short Attention Span Theatre by Steve Parks

From the downright silly to absurdist sophistry the virtual Short Attention Span Theatre may be just the thing to take your mind off COVID-19 and presidential politics for about an hour and a quarter through half a dozen plays that won’t capture any Tony Awards–even virtual ones.
First up is “Job Interview,” written by Howard Mesick and directed by Nic Carter, in which a psychotic Romanian neurologist played by wild-haired Brian Whitaker seeks work as a burger flipper for which the exasperated young woman interrogating him (Shannon Whitaker) declares him all but unemployable.
Rich Pauli’s “Act Now!” directed by Zachary Ryan and starring sad-sack Dan Guidice and imperious Hester Sachse involves a high-pressured sales pitch to a loser who is promised never to “experience a negative emotion” again. All he has to do is forfeit his eternal soul. To which he just shrugs as if to ask, “What do I need a soul for?” To my taste, “Act Now!” is a bit too depressing to spend even 10 minutes considering.
“A Room of My Own” by Michael Collins and directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith may strike a chord with Zoom-prone parents who find themselves spending way too much time alone with their young children due to COVID-driven homebound schooling. Vikki, Doris and Barb (Lucia Foster, Kelly Young and Amanda Fry) are sisters handling their stay-at-home lives in far different ways. Vikki, up to her ears in child-caring, has barricaded herself in a makeshift fort she constructed, while big sister Doris mostly swills wine and middle sis Barb has retreated to a tree-house.
“Epistemology” by Garfield artistic director Steven Arnold, who also directs this relentless play on words, pivots on a Zoom conversation between Nik Carter and Dylan Lyles punctuated by smart-alec dictionary-definition gag lines that sometimes deliver, sometimes bomb but mostly deliver a sly and subtle punch.
A black-and-white dark comedy, “The Tea Drinkers,” written and directed by Mark Sullivan, features a pair of stuffy teabag snobs, Marsha and Agatha, who are so suspicious of each other that they confess to developing an immunity to a poison they suspect the other will use on them. Connie Fallon and Francoise Sullivan display an amusingly arch mutual contempt, while Robbie Spray as the tea waiter, delivers the drop-dead punchline.
“Two Broody Hens,” by Rich Pauli and directed by Jennifer Kafka Smith, Zooms in on a clucking conversation between Jen Friedman as Eunice and Melissa McGlynn as Theodora trading cliched lines about crossing the road to get to the other side. A rooster, Randy, of course, played by John Mann, commands them to lay artisanal eggs and bow to his red-combed masculinity. But these hens will not be pecked so easily. Amusing, but not necessarily a barn-burner.
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 2020. The 15th annual festival of 10-minute plays streaming online for $10 (or a larger donation) through Sept. 27. Click on garfieldcenter.org to purchase home-viewing tickets. The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre on High Street in Chestertown is closed due to the pandemic. 410-810-2060.
Steve Parks is a retired arts critic and editor now living in Easton.
