Election 2020: Andy Harris on COVID, Chestertown BLM Murals, Talbot Boys, Climate Change, and Trump

While most citizens of the 1st Congressional District in Maryland will be focused on the presidential election come November 3, it is worth reminding our readers that incumbent representative Andy Harris is running for a fifth term as well. In today’s edition of the Spy, we are sharing our interview with Rep. Harris, and on Thursday, we will have a similar Zoom conversation with Mia Mason, his Democratic opponent.

In his Spy interview, Congressman Harris talks about his views on COVID-19, the use of Black Lives Matter murals in Chestertown, his desire to keep the Talbot Boys statue in Easton, the cause and effect of climate change with wildfires in the West, and his insistence that President Trump will accept the results of the November election.

This video is approximately seventeen minutes in length.