Chesapeake Arts: Artist Marcy Ramsey is Back at It

Marcy Ramsey’s annual show is up at MassoniArt through October and, due to the pandemic, by appointment only.

While that may sound constrictive, for those of you who know Ramsey’s work, the “by appointment only” requirement will offer visitors time to enjoy the show without distraction. So far it has worked out well and, who knows, it could be the way of galleries going forward.

For fifteen years the Chestertown artist has been entranced by the limitless play of color and light along the rivers of the Eastern Shore and the woodlands nearby. Her trademark meditations on flotsam and jetsam, reeds, floating leaves, and light reflected off of water are widely collected.

These familiar themes are revisited in much of Ramsey’s new work, but the interpretations are fresh and her color palette continues to evolve into luminous canvasses of the natural world around us.

And she is exploring some new themes, but we won’t tell you about them—you have to go see for yourself!

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about MassoniArt is at 203 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland. For an appointment, call 410-778- 7330. Masks are required. To find out more, visit their website here.