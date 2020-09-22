Out and About (Sort of): Denting Digital Divide by Howard Freedlander

In mid-June I came late to the realization that the inequality represented by the phrase “digital divide” applied to Talbot County as well as it does to counties and cities throughout our country. Fortunately, I could join others to address the problem.



For full disclosure, I am a member of the Talbot County Public School Education Foundation’s (TCPSEF) advisory board. This group went to work when we learned from Superintendent Kelly Griffith that roughly 300 families could not afford internet connection fees.



Covid-19 showcased the economic distress experienced by families forced to provide at-home online schooling for their children. Hundreds of students were hard-pressed to participate. Public school education became inaccessible to many.



The education foundation understood the urgency to ensure that families in need were not shut out from virtual schooling. It set a goal of $60,000 to provide critical educational opportunity during a crippling health crisis when access to in-person school was severely limited.



As of last week, the hitherto unknown education foundation had raised $90,000 from 268 individuals, businesses and private foundations. The community response was astounding, centered around an easily understood need.



For years I read or heard about the nationwide “digital divide” crisis. Through ignorance or naïveté, or both, I never thought that Talbot County encompassed the same inequality that existed in urban areas. I was dead wrong.



Poverty, with its disabling socio-economic consequences, afflicts every corner of our nation, regardless of the wealth that is abundantly apparent in our county. It cannot be ignored.



I watched admiringly as members of our advisory board vigorously sought donations from friends, neighbors, family members and local businesses. The response, as noted, was just incredible, if not heartwarming



Donations ranged from $10 to $7,000. Normally I would scoff at small contributions, wondering how in the world would we reach our goal. Not this time. I was overwhelmingly impressed by the grassroots foundation of this 2-1/2-month campaign.



Much has been written about the inequality in health care, jobs, social justice and education revealed during a pandemic that has removed any doubt about the alarming lack of equity in our nation.



I believe, however, that one silver lining in this crisis has been the pervasive role of philanthropy. Those who can, have stepped forward, not only to support their favorite non-profits, but have parlayed their generosity to human services causes. I’ve seen it repeatedly in our community.



“Digital Divide” obviously carries more heft than simply being a nice-sounding alliterative phrase. It speaks succinctly to a serious chasm in our technology-driven country. Academic and professional success depends heavily on internet literacy.



When an invisible but harmful wall stands between children learning math, reading, science and foreign languages, then our nation suffers dearly from unequal learning opportunities. We who can should pitch in to close the gap, if possible.



That’s what the Talbot County Public School System, working with local providers like Easton Utilities, Delmarva Wi-Fi, Verizon and Atlantic Broadband, has done with an immediate sense of urgency for the fall semester and beyond. The foundation raised private funds to complement government grants.



The problem will remain unsolved until all families in need of financial and technological support have an internet connection—when no school-age child falls behind due to lack of access to virtual learning While a potential Covid vaccine could reopen America to life as we knew it, repair of educational inequality must remain a priority.



Our community deserves commendation, as does the education foundation and its advisory board. Upcoming stories of families and students connected to online teaching will convince donors and educators alike that the Digital Divide campaign reaped invaluable dividends.



Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.