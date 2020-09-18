Spy Moment: A New Look at Black Lives Matter on High Street

With many thanks to drone photographer Bryan Paul, the Spy is eager to share a different perspective on the Black Lives Matters mural on High Street in downtown Chestertown.

Nothing can be more dramatic or moving than to see art from 500 feet above. With the help of Bryan’s excellent equipment, not only can Kent County residents know the power of words in a setting like High Street, but these images broadcast to the world a town in harmony with the conviction that, yes, Black Lives Matter in Chestertown, Maryland.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.