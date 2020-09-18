Headlines in the News

Politico: Harris serving on data and safety monitoring board for coronavirus drug trial

Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican and medical doctor, has broken with the scientific mainstream during the coronavirus pandemic — decrying stay-at-home orders and warning of a “cult of masks.”

Now the five-term congressman has joined the hunt for coronavirus treatments with an unpaid side gig overseeing a drug company trial. Harris is one of three members of the data and safety monitoring board for the trial run by NeuroRx, a small Delaware company whose CEO and founder has longstanding ties to the congressman.

Full story at www.politico.com/news/2020/09/17/andy-harris-coronavirus-neurorx-board-417329

Washington Post: Trump administration to ban TikTok, WeChat

The Trump administration said it is banning China’s TikTok and WeChat from mobile app stores beginning this Sunday, Sept. 20, in a seemingly unprecedented move that will sharply raise tensions with Beijing.

The White House will take other action to curb WeChat’s use beginning Sunday, and will give TikTok until Nov. 12 until further limitations kick in.

Full story at www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/09/18/tiktok-wechat-ban-trump

Washington Times: Trump says Bloomberg ‘looking for a job’ in Biden administration with cash donation in Fla.

President Trump said Friday that former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is “looking for a job” in a Biden administration with his pledge of $100 million to help the Democratic nominee win in Florida.

Full story at www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/sep/18/donald-trump-says-michael-bloomberg-looking-job-bi

Wall Street Journal: Doctors, hospital better prepared for COVID-19 this fall

U.S. hospitals expect to be better prepared if a second wave of Covid-19 cases hits in coming months, doctors and administrators say, after gaining a better understanding how to triage patients, which drugs to use and what supplies are needed.

Full story at www.wsj.com/articles/doctors-and-hospitals-are-better-prepared-to-treat-covid-19-this-fall-11600426801?mod=hp_lead_pos7