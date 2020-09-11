For All Seasons Gives Away 1,000 Backpacks Across Mid-Shore

Last week, For All Seasons gave away 1,000 backpacks (200 to each county) on the Mid-Shore. The outreach replaced the Block Party held at For All Seasons office in Easton last year, where neighborhood children received a backpack and school supplies while participating in a community event. Due to social distancing requirements this year, backpacks were distributed to the Neighborhood Service Center and Tilghman Area Youth Association in Talbot County, Kent County Social Action Committee for Racial Justice, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, Caroline County Recreation and Parks, and Dorchester County Public Schools. These organizations then distributed the backpacks to children at risk in all five counties.

Backpacks included a notebook, For All Seasons pencils, earbuds, and informational materials on mental health services in Spanish and English. For All Seasons also donated 1000 pencils to each county Board of Education. Sponsors of For All Seasons backpack project included Talbot County Department of Social Services, Queen Anne’s County Department of Social Services, Delmarva Fluid Power “The Hydraulic Center,” and Ewing Dietz Fountain and Kaludis, P.A.

For All Seasons provides therapy, advocacy, psychiatry, and education to Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne, and Talbot counties. The agency accepts all private insurances, medical assistance, and supports English and Spanish speaking individuals regardless of one’s ability to pay. For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center offers a 24-HR crisis hotline service, certified sexual assault victim advocates, same-day and ongoing counseling services, and hospital, law enforcement, and court accompaniment by request of the survivor. Contact 410.822.1018 or forallseasonsinc.org for further information.