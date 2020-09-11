Golfing “fore” Gunston Fundraiser to be held October 9, 2020

The Gunston School is excited to announce the Golfing “fore” Gunston fundraiser will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club in Chestertown, MD with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Individual and team prizes will be awarded for categories such as closest to the pin, straightest drive, and more. The day includes food, drinks, and fun give-aways.

This event is the first of many smaller-scale fundraising events planned for the upcoming year in lieu of Gunston’s signature event, the annual Bull & Oyster Roast which is typically held in October.

“We’ve been working all summer with a group of dedicated parent volunteers and board members to come up with fun and safe fundraising event alternatives that adhere to the new reality of the pandemic,” said Head of School John Lewis.

“In a typical year, donations allow Gunston the ability to offer more than 60% of our students financial aid as well as a host of amazing opportunities such as traveling to student leadership conferences, robotics competitions, environmental trips, and more. It allows us to extend professional development opportunities to faculty and staff in order to bring the latest educational trends and best practices back to the classroom,” explains Director of Advancement Tricia Mooney. “However, this year in particular it is critical because during the growing economic uncertainty, the need for financial aid is going to greatly increase. We also need to maintain our supplies of PPE, create outdoor classroom spaces, continue faculty and staff upskilling, and make ongoing infrastructure upgrades.”

Golf registration is $150 per player or $600 per team. Sponsorships are also available and include the opportunities to have your logo or name on many of the give-away items such as a golf shoe bag, golf balls, towels, and even a mini hand sanitizer bottles (the “Anti-Pandemic Sponsor”).

Currently, Tournament Sponsors include Riggo Productions and the Hershey Family & InTown Companies. Additional sponsors include Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat (now with a new location in Kent Island!) Moorhouse Electrical Services, Callahan’s Gas & Appliance, The Country School, Attraction Magazine, Reliable Pest Control, and the Talbot Spy.

Visit https://www.gunston.org/ giving/golfing-fore-gunston to register for the outing or a sponsorship (or both!), or call Tricia Mooney at 410-758-0620 ext. 1200 or email tmooney@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.