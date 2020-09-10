Hurlock United Methodist Church Donated to Benefit the Wig Room at UM SRH Cancer Center

The congregation of Hurlock United Methodist Church recently donated $2624 to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit the Wig Room at the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health. Pastor Joan Brooks presented the check to Jeanie Scott, Oncology Services manager, earlier this month.

According to Scott, Pastor Brooks indicated that the congregation was inspired to give because of one of their members has been undergoing cancer treatment. They wanted to do something to honor her journey, and once Pastor Brooks put out the call, members responded very generously within a week’s time.

“Patients who undergo cancer care often have physical changes,” says Scott. “Those changes that are easily visible can add to an already stressful ordeal. Gifts like these can make a world of difference! We are extremely appreciative for the generosity of the Hurlock United Methodist parishioners’ generosity.”

