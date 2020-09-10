Artist Series to Feature David Harp and Collaborators

This fall and winter, in conjunction with the opening of a new exhibition featuring his work, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., will present a virtual artist series centered on photographer David Harp.

In the series, David Harp and professional collaborators Tom Horton and Sandy Cannon-Brown will reflect upon the evolution of Harp’s Chesapeake photography in a career spanning more than four decades. Where Land and Water Meet: The Chesapeake Bay Photography of David W. Harp, the new exhibition featuring work from throughout Harp’s career, will be on display in CBMM’s Steamboat Building gallery from Sept. 25, 2020 to Sept. 20, 2021. A virtual exhibition will follow later this fall.

Sessions in the artist talk include “Where Land and Water Meet: The Reflections of David Harp” at 2pm on Wednesday, Oct. 7; “The Photographer and the Writer: David Harp with Tom Horton” at 2pm on Wednesday, Nov. 4; and “From Photography to Film: David Harp with Sandy Cannon-Brown” at 2pm on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Participants may register for any, or all three sessions, at cbmm.org/HarpArtistSeries.

The cost per session is $7.50 per person, or $6 for CBMM members, who are eligible for access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake watercraft in the world. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.