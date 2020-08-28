Ware Joins Board of Chesapeake Bank and Trust

Chesapeake Bank and Trust is very pleased to announce the election of Arraminta Ware to its Board of Directors.

A lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore, Ms. Ware grew up on a farm in the Sudlersville area. After graduating from Lynchburg College with an accounting degree, she began working for Anthony & Associates. Since 2000, Ms. Ware has been a member of Anthony, Judge & Ware, LLC, a public accounting firm in Chestertown.

Ernest Strong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Bank & Trust, remarked, “We are happy to welcome Ms. Ware to our organization. Her accounting background and knowledge of local issues will complement our decision-making process. We are grateful Arraminta has chosen to become a director of what truly is a community bank.”

“I believe in and understand the importance of a local banking institution to our community and look forward to contributing to the future success of both,” said Ms. Ware. “I feel fortunate to live and work on the Eastern Shore.”

Ms. Ware lives near Chestertown in Queen Anne’s County with her husband, Eric Schrader, a self-employed farmer.

Chesapeake Bank and Trust is a locally owned and managed bank headquartered in Chestertown. Chesapeake prides itself in providing an unparalleled level of service across credit, deposit and investment services for Kent and Queen Anne’s County businesses and individuals. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Bancorp which is also headquartered in Chestertown.

For more information, contact Chesapeake Bank and Trust at 410-778-1600, or visit www.chesapeaketrust.com. Chesapeake Bank and Trust’s main branch is located at 245 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland 21620.