Virtual Boater Safety Course Offered Again in September

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering another three-evening session of its virtual Maryland DNR-approved boater safety course on Mondays, Sept. 14, 21 & 28, 2020, from 5–8pm.
Led by CBMM educators, the boater’s safety course will be a live virtual offering, giving participants the opportunity to interact and engage with the course instructor and fellow participants.
Participants completing the course and passing the test will receive a Maryland Boating Safety Education Certificate, valid for life. The certificate is required for anyone born on or after July 1, 1972, who operates a numbered or documented vessel on Maryland waters. The course is also recommended for anyone looking to become a safer, more experienced boater or personal watercraft operator.
The cost is $25 per person, with space limited and registration required. A 20% discount (of $5) is available for CBMM members. Details and links for the online learning classroom will be sent to registrants in advance of the program.
To register, go to cbmm.org/boatersafety. For information on Maryland DNR’s boating safety program, visit dnr.maryland.gov/boating.
