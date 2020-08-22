Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Performs on August 15 at the Freeman Stage

On August 15 the MSO in collaboration with members of the New York City Opera Company performed a concert entitled “Starry Night Classics” at 8 PM outside on the Freeman Stage in Selbyville, Delaware. Singers featured on the concert were sopranos Kristin Samson and Lisa Chavez, along with tenor Michael Butler and bass-baritone Kevin Short. The master of ceremonies for the evening was Michael Capasso, New York City Opera Company’s General Director.

The performance highlighted great arias and instrumental works from various operas. On the program was the Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, and Meditation from Thais beautifully performed by virtuosic violinist Kurt Nikkanen. Lisa Chavez flawlessly performed Habanera from Carmen along with Mon coeur s’ouvre a ta voix from Samson and Delilah. Kristin Samson wowed the audience with her vocal capacity on Tu Che di Gel from Turandot. Young up and coming tenor Michael Butler bolstered Una Fortiva from Donizetti’s opera The Elixir of Love, and Kevin Short brought the audience to their feet in applause with his rendition of Ol’ Man River.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is planning a reimagined season for string instruments and percussion as a result of revolving social distancing requirements for indoor orchestral performances. The Board of Directors of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has also confirmed that they will live stream all performances for the upcoming season. Live-streaming our concert is among the steps taken by the MSO’s board and staff as we strive to ensure the health and safety of performers and audiences

Those interested in becoming volunteers or joining the Orchestra’s mailing list may do so at www.midatlanticsymphony.org/contact, by emailing info@midatlanticsymphony.org or by calling 888-846-8600.

The only professional symphony orchestra on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and southern Delaware, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council;the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.