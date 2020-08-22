Chesapeake Arts: Nancy Tankersley Joins the Trippe Gallery

Nancy is a Signature Member of the American Impressionist Society, the American Society for Marine Art, and the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters and holds memberships in the Washington Society for Landscape Painters and the Salmagundi Club. Founder and Director of the Easton Studio, a workshops facility begun in Easton in 2010, Tankersley mentors and teaches workshops and sponsors workshops by nationally known painters. In addition, she has been invited to be an instructor and demonstrator at the Annual Plein Air Convention in Santa Fe as well as exhibit at the prestigious Masters Exhibition at the Salmagundi Club in New York City. In 2019, Nancy was selected to be the Featured Artist at the 49th Annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton.

First Friday is BACK! First Friday Gallery Walk returns on Friday September 6 with new hours from 3-7 pm-all health protocols will be observed-masks and limited admission of no more than 10 at a time. A new exhibition entitled “Women Contemporary Artists” will be opening. Continuing the thread of The Year of the Woman, September is focusing on printmakers, abstract and multimedia artists. Artists featured will be Rosemary Cooley, Zemma Mastin White, Lesley Giles, Angela Herbert-Hodges and Sheryl Southwick. For more information please call 410-310-8727. The gallery is located at 23N Harrison St in Easton. thetrippegallery.com