HSMC and CBMM Host Maryland Dove Virtual Symposium

With construction underway on the new Maryland Dove in St. Michaels, Md., Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC), and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) are offering another Symposium on Building the New Maryland Dove. With a morning session scheduled for 10:30am–noon and an afternoon panel discussion from 1–2:30pm on Monday, Sept. 28, this event will be similar in scope to the Symposium held in fall 2019 at CBMM.

During the symposium, staff from both HSMC and CBMM will explore the history of the original Ark and Dove, and the research, design, and construction plan for the new build. The day’s events will include two sessions, a morning talk, and an afternoon panel discussion. Those interested may register online https://cbmm.org/event/virtual-symposium-building-new-maryland-dove/.

Built in a shipyard near Cambridge, Md., in 1978, Maryland Dove is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission. From now through 2021, CBMM’s working Shipyard is constructing the ship’s successor in full public view. To learn more about Maryland Dove and CBMM’s efforts to build the new vessel, visit marylanddove.org.