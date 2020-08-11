Chesapeake Arts: Checking in with the Oxford Community Center

The last time the Spy spoke with Liza Ledford, the executive director of the Oxford Community Center, was only a few weeks after Governor Hogan issued his “stay-at-home” order to curb the spread of COVID-19. And like all arts administrators, Liza and her board faced the daunting task of keeping the OCC alive and well when no one was allowed inside their building and with dozens of spring programs having to be canceled.

The very good news is that the Oxford Community Center made it through that problematic four-month period, and learned a few lessons along the way. Beyond the creative use of their website, which they used to have a remarkably successful Virtual Fine Arts program, the OCC started experimenting with outdoor programming for concerts and other fun events that received a warm welcome for its patrons.

.

Now with the Fall season just around the corner, those improvisational skills are still in play as the region remains vigilant against the coronavirus. Nonetheless, in her most recent chat with the Spy, Liza highlights a full and robust schedule of safe events that will take the OCC to December.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Oxford Community Center please go here.