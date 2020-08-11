MENU

August 11, 2020

Chesapeake Film Festival Teaser Previews

by

Every year fans of the Chesapeake Film Festival wait for the annual event’s promotional video to wet their whistle for the fall schedule of new films. The Spy received the new one yesterday and is eager to share.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Film Festival please go here.

 

