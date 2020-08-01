Radcliffe Creek School to Celebrate 25 Years on August 26

The Radcliffe Creek School (RCS) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce RCS will celebrate 25 years when it opens doors, for on-site and virtual instruction options on the 26th of August. This is no small feat in the midst of a pandemic. According to Board President, Rob Ditmars, “We are also charging forward with plans to secure the long-term future of RCS in the post pandemic world. As an AIMS accredited school with built-in learning services and afterschool programming, we are excited about the positive impact we can continue to have on the lives of children living in Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Anne Arundel, Caroline and Dorchester counties and beyond.”

The board and administration feel strongly that our small student population is best served by the in-person, hands-on learning that takes place on our Talbot Boulevard campus. Guided by information provided from the Association of Independent Maryland and DC Schools (AIMS), the National Association of Independent Schools, and our local health department, we have generated a safe plan for students and teachers to return to campus. Mandated protocols and guidelines for social distancing will limit the number of students we can welcome through our doors this year. Things may look a bit different with social distancing measures in place. What will not be changing is the dynamic educational environment that has guided our mission for the last 25 years.

Many of the longest serving and experienced members of the staff are in place. This highly skilled team of dedicated educators will fine-tune the balance between conforming to all necessary health and wellness protocols while preserving the same spirited learning atmosphere.

A return to school should be a reminder to all of us of our resilience during the hardest of times. RCS will continue to be a place where students are empowered to discover, create, and thrive in a unique learning atmosphere.

For more information, contact Meg Bamford, Head of School, at 410-778-8150 or mbamford@radcliffecreekschool.org.