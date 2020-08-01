The Artists’ Gallery’s August Show Features Evie Baskin in “Wells of LIfe“

The Artists’ Gallery will feature Evie Baskin’s newest series of work throughout the month of August. “Wells of Life” was inspired by time spent exploring parts of Ireland, Eleuthera, West Virginia, and the Eastern Shore. This body of work focuses on places that cause us stop, take a second look, and in some cases, calm the spirit. They help us realize that there still are unique and wondrous places of beauty all around us, waiting to be discovered. In these paintings, Evie used oil and pastel to capture the light, mood and color reflected in the various “wells of life” she visited.

Evie Baskin was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a BA in Visual Art from Florida State University in Tallahassee. After raising her family in Key West, she relocated to Alexandria in 1999, where she managed a law firm in Washington, DC while continuing to study figurative art at the Torpedo Factory. In 2007, she and her husband moved to Chestertown. Since arriving, she has been the recipient of numerous awards for her landscapes and portraits. Evie became a partner with The Artists’ Gallery in 2015 and is a juried member of The Working Artists’ Forum in Easton, a member of Chestertown Riverarts and an accredited member of the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters.

“Wells of Life” will hang in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of August. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgallery.ctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.