Kent County Schools to Stay Virtual This Fall

The Kent County News reported last night that county schools will open for virtual learning only this Fall.

Elementary schools will start remote teaching September 8 through November 10, and the high school will go virtual from September 8 through January 28.

For more information, go to myeasternshore.com. Fees may apply.

 

