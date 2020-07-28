Curio Wellness Proposed Auxiliary Location

Ahead of a Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission hearing next Thursday, July 30th, all three Kent County Commissioners (P. Thomas Mason, Ronald H Fithian and Robert N. Jacob Jr.) and members of the Kent County State Delegation (Senator Stephen Hershey and Delegate Jay Jacobs) announced their unanimous support today of Curio Wellness’ newly proposed auxiliary location in Kent County. Curio Wellness, based in Timonium, Maryland, is one of the state’s leading health and wellness medicinal cannabis companies. The expansion would permit the construction of a new, 40,000-square-foot greenhouse facility and a 5,000-square-foot research lab to produce cannabis flower for patients across Maryland, which Curio Wellness anticipates will support 100 full-time, local jobs.

“I’ve spent the last 26 years involved in Kent County government, 21-and-a-half of them as a Commissioner. Never in those years has there been a potential development that would bring with it the number of new jobs and downstream economic benefits that Curio Wellness’s expansion would mean for our county,” said Kent County Commissioner Ronald H. Fithian.

“Our community welcomes them with open arms, and we look forward to partnering with an innovative, Maryland-based business,” added President of the Kent County Board of County Commissioners P. Thomas Mason.

Curio Wellness is dedicated to meeting the growing need of medicinal cannabis across Maryland. According to the company’s estimates, which have reliably predicted demand dating back to mid-2018, current supply generated through their existing operation will be insufficient to meet patient demands for Curio Wellness products starting as early as this Fall 2020.

“We propose expanding in Kent County because each cultivation method requires a specific type of property. Expanding our operation with an auxiliary greenhouse allows us to preserve our product pricing, while keeping our promise to the Timonium community to maintain an indoor cultivation operation at our current site.”said Wendy Bronfein, co-founder of Curio Wellness. “When we determined the need for an auxiliary location, Kent County immediately came to mind. The thriving agriculture industry in the county is not only better suited for greenhouses but would also expand the geographic diversity of the medical cannabis program in Maryland – bringing new jobs and economic growth for our neighbors on the Eastern Shore.”

Curio Wellness has filed an application with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to approve the Eastern Shore auxiliary greenhouse. The proposal came with 25 letters of support, including the Kent County Commissioners; Kent County’s State Senator Steve Hershey and Delegate Jay Jacobs, representing the 36th District; as well as patients and businesses across the cannabis industry. The move follows similar expansions from other grower licensees who have expanded to meet perceived demand.

“As a natural resources and agriculturally driven economy, Kent County is ideally suited for Curio Wellness’s expansion,” said Senator Stephen S. Hershey.

“Curio Wellness’ expansion will help Kent County break ground in a new, rapidly growing industry and we anticipate the entire community will benefit from not only the influx in jobs – making Curio one of the County’s largest employers– but also, the economic multiplier effect those jobs will bring,” added Delegate Jay Jacobs.

The proposal will be heard in front of the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission’s Policy Committee via a virtual meeting next Thursday, July 30th at 2pm.

About Kent County, Maryland

Kent County, founded in 1642, is located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland directly east of Baltimore and is bounded by the Sassafras and Chester Rivers, the State of Delaware, and the Chesapeake Bay. The county is located within 90 minutes of three international airports and three major seaports. Route 301 provides a major north-south artery for commercial transportation, linking Maryland to Delaware and making the area a perfect location for warehouse and distribution operations. For more information, visit www.kentcounty.com

About Curio Wellness

Founded and based in Maryland, Curio Wellness is a family-owned and operated cGMP certified

medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. We’re dedicated to increasing the

accessibility of this therapeutic and medicative plant to a growing population of citizens who seek a

transformational solution to their health complications. For more information, visit www.curiowellness.com