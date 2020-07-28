House of the Week: Cacaway Farm

On the East Fork of Langford Creek are five properties that consist of an exclusive farming community named the Cacaway Farm Cooperative Housing Corporation. This waterfront lot has a gently sloping lawn leading to its own private sandy beach where you can sunbathe, picnic, launch canoes or kayaks. You can also launch your sailboat from the community dock slip for a day on the water. The architectural style evokes the simple rural vernacular of barns and outbuildings. The original part of the house was built in 1990 and a later addition created two separate living quarters that are now joined to create a great space for entertaining with duplicate kitchens and sitting rooms. The floor plan works very well with all of the main rooms on both floors having water views .

One cozy sitting room at one corner of the house has triple-unit wrap-around windows for panoramic water views for the informal dining area/sitting area open to the large kitchen. The four-unit window over the kitchen sink gives the cook water views and the angled base cabinets and countertop overhang to accommodate bar stools provide company for the cook. Next to the kitchen is the dining room that spans the full depth of the house for family celebrations or large dinner parties with French doors leading to the waterside deck.

The other two-story sitting room and the second kitchen are located at the addition with a second stair that leads to a loft around the perimeter of the space with bird’s eye views of the water. Windows at the loft level spill light onto the first floor below and French doors at the main level lead to another side deck. The second floor master bedroom is located at the opposite corner of the house and has an offset cozy sitting area with wrap-around windows. The bed is opposite a four-unit window so one wakes up to views of the water.

The detached three-car garage has two heated garage areas with a third area for storage. At the front of the garage, the center bay is set forward slightly from the exterior wall of the other two bays that have column supports at each end to break up the line of garage doors. The center gable bay also provides headroom front to back for the spacious one-bedroom apartment above and the end gable walls provide more headroom and windows for sunlight throughout the day. At the rear of the apartment, two pairs of French doors lead to a large deck that is ideally placed to take maximum advantage of the view to the West Fork.

Great waterfront setting, private beach and community dock, separate spacious one bedroom guest apartment with deck- the perfect family compound!

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.