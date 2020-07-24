The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Ecosystem / Eco Homepage / Maryland Environmentalists Jubilant Over Passage of Public Lands Bill

Maryland Environmentalists Jubilant Over Passage of Public Lands Bill

by Leave a Comment

Share

Major environmental legislation sailed through Congress Wednesday while the nation’s political leaders were stuck in intense negotiations over the contours of a fifth COVID-19 relief package.

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×
Keep the Spy Spying in 2021

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore