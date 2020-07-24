Bummer: 2020 Downrigging Weekend Officially Cancelled

Today, the Spy received sad news; the cancellation of Chestertown’s 2020 Downrigging Weekend. Here is the Sultana Foundation’s official statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Sultana Education Foundation’s 2020 Downrigging Weekend Festival. Since the success of last year’s event, Sultana’s Downrigging Committee – as well as our partner Tall Ships, vendors and musicians – have been hard at work planning for this year’s festival. Not surprisingly the arrival of COVID-19 this winter has proven an insurmountable challenge. Several alternate formats for the festival were explored, but in the end we concluded that none would provide the quality experience that people have come to expect from Downrigging.

As the festival takes a pause for 2020, we ask that you consider supporting one of our nonprofit Tall Ship partners that have worked for two decades to help make Downrigging the Chesapeake’s premier waterfront festival. This is a difficult time for organizations engaged in on-the-water education and any support you provide will help ensure that these magnificent vessels can return to Chestertown next fall. Please click any of the links below to make a donation.

Sultana Education Foundation (SULTANA)

Kalmar Nyckel Foundation (KALMAR NYCKEL)

Pride of Baltimore, Inc. (PRIDE OF BALTIMORE II)

Nauticus Foundation (VIRGINIA)

Living Classrooms (LADY MARYLAND & SIGSBEE)

Lynx Educational Foundation (LYNX)

If you are a fan of the bluegrass music that has become an integral part of Downrigging, and want to support some of the artists who have been particularly hard hit by the Covid 19 crisis, we encourage you to consider a contribution to the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Trust Fund for Covid 19 Relief. Despite our disappointment at the cancellation of this year’s Downrigging, the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Committee has already begun to turn its attention to next year’s festival, scheduled for October 29-31, 2021. With a little luck, and the hard work of our incredible medical community, we hope to be back bigger and better in 2020. Until then, please stay safe and support those in need in your local community.

Sincerely,

Drew McMullen, President

Brooke Logan Packard, Downrigging Chair

Chris Havemeyer, Board Chair