WC-ALL Announces Fall Semester Courses

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning, a continuing education program for adult learners, has announced an exciting schedule for the fall semester, which runs from August 31st to December 4th, 2020. Ed Minch, WC-ALL’s curriculum chairperson, has put together a team of new and returning instructors and stimulating topics for both six-week sessions. This semester, because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the constraints this brings to Washington College, we have canceled Showcase and will be offering all events online, via Zoom. In these difficult times, Zoom classes offer us distinct advantages. They can accommodate large numbers, are not difficult to negotiate, and allow for relatively easy discussion. Many of us have already used it, but if you feel you need help, please consult our website for clear and simple instructions.

Otherwise, we are operating as usual. Students may register for as many classes as they wish for one inclusive membership fee. Courses are taught by community members with interesting life experiences and expertise in a wide variety of fields. There are no educational requirements for membership and no papers or exams.

This fall we are offering a wide range of courses which address both important and popular topics. Three courses continue for both Sessions. Maria Wood continues to unpack the magic of Hamilton, now even more widely enjoyed thanks to television; Raymond Vergne looks at the many faces of Fascism; and Kevin Brien leads an exploration of the Confucian Way. Sign up for both sessions, or enjoy just one course.

Other courses in Session One, which begin on August 31st, include some timely topics: “Dangerous Infections and How they get the Upper Hand” (taught by Wendy Cronin); “Gun Control and the Second Amendment” (taught by Jim Astrachan); and financial advice for retirees, offered by Michael Durstein in “Passport to Retirement: Estate/Financial Planning for Retirees.” Movie buffs will be happy to know that Charles Leary is examining “1974: American Film,” and some much-needed nostalgia is sure to be found in “The Golden Age of Ocean Liners,” taught by Jack Shaum. Last, but certainly not least, Larry Lagattuta’s “History and Making of Bread” is bound to attract a crowd as the popularity of home-baking increases with our ongoing lockdown.

Highlights in Session Two include perennial favorite “Supreme Court,” in which John Christie leads two separate discussions of key cases heard during the 2019 term. Art and literature are also recommended, as Beverley Hall Smith discusses “Artists of the 19th Century, Up Close and Personal,” and Jean Austin looks at “Short Stories Everyone Should Know.” Financial tips continue with “Doc” Smith’s class on “Money and the Art of Contrary Thinking.” And finally our environment, near, far and virtual, is not forgotten. Dick Lance helps us understand our Apple technology (“Some Tips to Ease Everyday Use of Your Apple ‘Toys’”); Dennis Herrmann introduces us to “Backyard Astronomy;” and Larry Vetter helps us consider “Practical Environmental Field Response.”

In addition to sponsoring fall and spring classes, WC-ALL continues to host a series of Learn at Lunch lectures. These will also be offered via Zoom and are free to all our members, though members will have to provide their own lunch. The first lecture will be on September 15th. Alexandra Kirtley, Curator of Decorative Arts at the Philadelphia Museum, will be discussing early Eastern Shore history. On October 19th Mike Roberts will talk about Amelia Earhart, and on November 18th Melissa Deckman of Washington College’s Political Science department will offer comments on the national election.

To learn more about all these activities, visit WC-ALL’s table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on August 8th and 15th. The full course catalog and registration information are available at www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/index.php or email wc_all@washcoll.edu.

Registration for both fall sessions, by web or mail-in, runs from July 20th to August 21st. Please note that classes are filled as reservations are received; we recommend online registration. All mailed registrations and check payments should be sent to S. Calloway, POBox 7885, Newark, DE 19714. PLEASE NOTE: the WC-ALL campus office is closed and WC-ALL is not responsible for registrations sent to the campus at this time.