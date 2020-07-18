The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Health / Health Notes / Donors to Front Line Thank-You Signs Raise $3,000 for Hospital Foundation

Donors to Front Line Thank-You Signs Raise $3,000 for Hospital Foundation

by Leave a Comment

Share

Thanks to supporters who purchased yard signs thanking front line workers in the COVID-19 crisis, the Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) and Main Street Historic Chestertown raised $3,000 for the Chester River Health Foundation.  The donation, presented July 16, will be placed in the Foundation’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, which supports the local hospital’s employees with equipment and supplies and helps ensure positive employee morale, mental health and overall well-being.

From left, Chester River Health Foundation executive director Maryann Ruehrmund accepts the $3,000 donation check from Main Street Historic Chestertown President Paul Heckles and DCA Treasurer Bob Ramsey.

The yard signs carry the message “THANK YOU FRONT LINE: Hospital Staff, First Responders, Essential Workers. You’re Awesome!” They were designed pro bono by Locust Grove Studios in Kennedyville. The DCA covered the costs of the signs, with production service provided by Riverside Unique in downtown Chestertown. Main Street Chestertown provided the online sales portal and delivery of the signs.

The signs continue to be available as a fundraiser for the Chester River Health Foundation, with a suggested donation of $20 or more per sign. A limited number are available at The Finishing Touch, 311 High Street. They can be ordered directly through the Foundation by calling 410-810-5660 or sending an email to mruehrmund@umm.edu.

Don’t miss the latest! You can subscribe to The Chestertown Spy‘s free Daily Intelligence Report here

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore