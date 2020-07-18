Donors to Front Line Thank-You Signs Raise $3,000 for Hospital Foundation

Thanks to supporters who purchased yard signs thanking front line workers in the COVID-19 crisis, the Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) and Main Street Historic Chestertown raised $3,000 for the Chester River Health Foundation. The donation, presented July 16, will be placed in the Foundation’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, which supports the local hospital’s employees with equipment and supplies and helps ensure positive employee morale, mental health and overall well-being.

The yard signs carry the message “THANK YOU FRONT LINE: Hospital Staff, First Responders, Essential Workers. You’re Awesome!” They were designed pro bono by Locust Grove Studios in Kennedyville. The DCA covered the costs of the signs, with production service provided by Riverside Unique in downtown Chestertown. Main Street Chestertown provided the online sales portal and delivery of the signs.

The signs continue to be available as a fundraiser for the Chester River Health Foundation, with a suggested donation of $20 or more per sign. A limited number are available at The Finishing Touch, 311 High Street. They can be ordered directly through the Foundation by calling 410-810-5660 or sending an email to mruehrmund@umm.edu.